The Tashkent Files

Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Tashkent Files' Box Office report card

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Vivek Agnihotri directorial &#039;The Tashkent Files&#039; Box Office report card

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Tashkent Files' has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office. Based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, 'The Tashkent Files' has been appreciated for its performances.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: #TheTashkentFiles continues to collect, despite new films [#SOTY2] and holdover titles [#AvengersEndgame] dominating the marketplace... [Week 5] Fri 25 lakhs, Sat 40 lakhs, Sun 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 15.35 cr. India biz.

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

 

 

