Vivek Agnihotri gets showered with love by the deaf community for dubbing 'The Kashmir Files' as he visits Starbucks-WATCH

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is invincible as he yet again makes it to the headlines for the good deed he did by making sure that his film The Kashmir Files is also dubbed for the deaf community!

The Indian film director has always managed to garner attention for every move he makes, especially when he makes sure that his story reaches audiences of all kinds. While his film The Kashmir Files was released at the beginning of the year, it is still the most talked about and the most popular film of this year. The film collected 340.92 cr. Worldwide and was appreciated across the globe.

Went to @Starbucks for a cup of tea and the entire staff of deaf people showered me with so much love. They thanked me for #TheKashmirFiles being the first Indian film to be dubbed for the deaf community.

pic.twitter.com/oa4yQ8TmKs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 17, 2022

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared that The Kashmir Files is not only loved by the generic audience but also amongst the deaf people. He wrote “Went to @Starbucks for a cup of tea and the entire staff of deaf people showered me with so much love. They thanked me for #TheKashmirFiles being the first Indian film to be dubbed for the deaf community."

While this year has been the fruition of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which managed to grab the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.