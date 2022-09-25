Vivek Agnihotri calls actor's airport looks 'wastage,' has a solution for 'Bollywood's resurrection'

New Delhi:Vivek Agnihotri yet again targeted Bollywood, top actors and their PR stunts in his latest tweet.

Popular film critic Taran Adarsh shared a photo of a board from outside the theatres that read, 'Housefull' and wrote in his tweet, "The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of *affordable ticket rates*… IT’S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS."

1. Less price. Less arrogance. Less star fees. Less wastage on PR & airport looks.



2. More research. More content. More Bharat.



Simple solution for Bollywood’s resurrection. https://t.co/0317SpQYai — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 23, 2022

Sharing this tweet, 'The Kashmir Files' director wrote, "1. Less price. Less arrogance. Less star fees. Less wastage on PR & airport looks. 2. More research. More content. More Bharat. Simple solution for Bollywood's resurrection."

On National Cinema Day, September 23, most theatres reduced their ticket price to Rs 75. This resulted in huge footfalls and pulled crowds to the theatres.

Vivek often takes a dig at Bollywood, earlier, talking about the boycott Bollywood trend, he told Deccan Herald, "It's a complex issue, and calling for a boycott is fundamentally an individual thing. I feel the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign is extremely good as it shows people’s frustration with the kind of films that Bollywood is producing, and its end result will be very positive."