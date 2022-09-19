Vivek Agnihotri REACTS on Brahmastra beating The Kashmir Files at box office, says 'I am not in that dumb race...'

New Delhi: 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is doing pretty well at the box office. The film has surpassed Vivek Agnihotri's superhit film 'The Kashmir Files' in the worldwide gross collection. The film has so far collected a gross of 360 crores all over the world whereas 'The Kashmir Files' had a collection of Rs 340 crores.

After this news came to the fore, the reaction of 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri has taken over the internet. He has shared screenshots of several reports on Twitter showing that 'Brahmastra' has become the biggest film of the year 2022, beating the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Along with these screenshots, Vivek wrote, Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood"

'The Kashmir Files', made on a very low budget, did very good business even though it was in dispute. The film also received considerable political support and was declared tax-free in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The film depicted the displacement of Hindus and Pandits in Kashmir in the 1990s.



Earlier, it was told in many reports that 'Brahmastra' has been made with a huge budget of Rs 410 crore. On this, Ranbir said in an interview that these reports are absolutely wrong as the budget of Rs 410 crore is not for one but all three films of the 'Brahmastra' series.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has been released in 2D and 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.