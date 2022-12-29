Vivek Agnihotri slams Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan song, issues 'warning' to viewers

NEW DELHI: Vivek Agnihotri, who tasted massive success with his film 'The Kashmir Files', is the latest celebrity to react on the ongoing 'Pathaan' song controversy. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to reshare a video featuring a 'young fan' as she criticised Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh's Pathaan song. Along with it, he tweeted, "WARNING... video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a 'secular'."

The video shared by Vivek Agnihotri feature Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from the song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. Along with it, it showed a girl, who called herself a 'big fan' of the film's cast, director and producer. After praising the cast and crew, as Deepika's visuals played, the girl reacts in shock and fear and asked them in Hindi, "Why do you wear such provocative clothes and show such moves... you call this content?"

She further blamed such videos for the crimes against women, and asked why the cast and makers could not make 'saaf-suthra (clean) content' like others do on OTT platforms. She asked in Hindi, "Why do you do this? For money? What are these words you use for songs, the costumes you make celebs wear. Are you not ashamed?" Towards the end of the video, the girl spoke on behalf of women in India, and asked the movie's makers to not make such 'provocative' films and content. "Please change your scripts, and change your direction..."

WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don't watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

Recently, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh believes the controversy around the song "Besharam Rang" from upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' shows that audiences have become way too 'sensitive'. 'Pathaan' has been receiving backlash for showing lead star Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini alongside Khan in 'Besharam Rang'. Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community had been offended by the song's content. Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the film for 'misrepresenting Islam'.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Pathaan'stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.