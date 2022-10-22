Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files gets selected in Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' was released on the 11th of March in theatres and since then, it has been unstoppable. The movie was officially chosen for the 'Seattle Film Festival' and the 'Awareness Film Festival' after being one of the most popular movies of the year. The movie, starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty, has been well received by audiences worldwide. Now adding to the list, the film has also been chosen for 'Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022'.

Taking to social media, the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared this news and wrote “Extremely happy to learn that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022.”

Here is the post shared by the filmmaker:

Extremely happy to learn that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022. https://t.co/Xk8gtUPOa0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 22, 2022

The Indian Panorama was first presented in 1978 as a component of IFFI in order to use cinematic art to promote Indian films as well as India's rich cultural history. In The Kashmir Files, a heartbreaking story from 1990, the Kashmiri Pandit community's sorrow, suffering, and struggle are vividly depicted. The movie, which managed to earn 340.92 crores globally, is without a doubt one of the biggest hits of the year.