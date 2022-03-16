Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in Bihar

PATNA: 'The Kashmir Files', a Bollywood film based on the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, has been made tax-free in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Wednesday said the film is inspired by nationalism and accurately depicts the then situation and realities of Kashmir.

"The Kashmir Files will be tax-free in the entire state of Bihar, so that common people can watch the film with ease and convinience," he tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Tripura and Uttarakhand have also made the film tax-free.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

