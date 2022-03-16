हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in Bihar

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Vivek Agnihotri&#039;s &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; made tax-free in Bihar

PATNA: 'The Kashmir Files', a Bollywood film based on the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, has been made tax-free in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Wednesday said the film is inspired by nationalism and accurately depicts the then situation and realities of Kashmir.

"The Kashmir Files will be tax-free in the entire state of Bihar, so that common people can watch the film with ease and convinience," he tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Tripura and Uttarakhand have also made the film tax-free.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesVivek AgnihotriAnupam KherThe Kashmir Files controversyKashmiri panditsDarshan KumarMithun Chakrabortypallavi joshi
Next
Story

Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' continues its record-breaking run at Box Office, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Must Watch

PT43M18S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Stuck on hijab, 'wandering' from book?