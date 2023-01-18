Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ set to re-release on January 19 - Here's why!

New Delhi: Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi, and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios have given all-time blockbuster movie last year. It's The Kashmir Files season again. While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial captured attention from all around the globe and won hearts in 2022, there are viewers who have missed out on the film’s big screen experience. And for those, makers have decided to re-release the film in theatres.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

The Kashmir Files has collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for ‘The Vaccine War’. The shoot of the much-awaited has already begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project.

The Kashmir Files is produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios.