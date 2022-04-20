हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to go global, film to release in Israel on April 28

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s recent release 'The Kashmir Files' has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film is all set to get released in Israel.

Vivek Agnihotri&#039;s &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; to go global, film to release in Israel on April 28
Film poster

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's blockbuster film 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to extend its global footprint. The movie, which had hit theatres in India on March 11, will now release in Israel on April 28.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to social media and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It's is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," he shared in a post on Instagram.

The hard-hitting drama revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.

'The Kashmir Files' shattered all box office records in the post-pandemic era, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir Files storyGenocideVivek AgnihotriVivek Agnihotri filmAnupam Kherpallavi joshiMithun Chakraborty
Next
Story

Amul doodle celebrates Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' success with this cute cartoon poster: CHECK OUT

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Jahangirpuri: The Great Bulldozer Show