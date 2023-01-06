Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Vaccine War based on a true story, makers cast real people who braved covid pandemic

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next announced venture ‘The Vaccine War’ shoot has begun. It is based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their lives for over two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dropped a video from the sets of the film, writing “From the sets of #TheVaccineWar. Independence Day. 2023”. In the video filmmaker along with the cast of the film can be seen hailing several slogans.

Now with the film gearing up for the Independence day release, an insider has informed that this film based on a ‘true story’ also has true warriors of India in cast. Talking about the same, the source says, "These are the Sikh volunteers who helped cremate dead people during the second wave, risking their lives. They also volunteered to work in our film and helped us recreate exact scenarios."

The source further added, "Since #TheVaccineWar is a true story, we are casting real people as much as we can. We want this true story to be a collaborative film with true warriors of India. It’s going to be the first film of ‘true story’ genre in India based on intensive research in collaboration with some of the world’s most prestigious institutions. The Vaccine War is a genuine attempt to raise the bar of Indian cinema and use films as the soft power of India."

With this film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is all set and steadfast to deliver one of the most promising films on Coronavirus outbreak on August 15, 2023 in 11 Languages.