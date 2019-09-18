close

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi wishes luck to Abhishek Bachchan for 'The Big Bull'

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi took to social media and wish the very best to actor Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and director Kookie Gulati for their upcoming film "The Big Bull".

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi took to social media and wish the very best to actor Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and director Kookie Gulati for their upcoming film "The Big Bull".

A day after the film's titled was unveiled on social media, Vivek took to Twitter to wish the team luck.

"Congratulations team #TheBigBull! This looks amazing! Wishing the super talented team @kookievgulati, @juniorbachchan, @ajaydevgn, @anandpandit63, @KumarMangat and the entire crew all the very best! Hope you take the bull by the horns! Much love," he wrote.

Recently, just months after Vivek had shared memes about actress Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan on social media, he had come face-to-face with Abhishek at an event, and now the "Saathiya" star has wished Abhishek for his next film.

The meme controversy happened in May during the Lok Sabha General Elections.

