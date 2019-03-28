Vivek Oberoi's transformation for 'PM Narendra Modi' will make your jaw drop—Watch

New Delhi: Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi has been high on the buzzword ever since the actor's first look was unveiled. Oberoi's striking resemblance to the PM raised curiosity levels and fans can't wait to watch him play the politician on screen.

While there is still about a week left for the film's release, makers are busy ensuring that the film continues to stay in limelight. To add to the excitement level for the film, makers released a video which shows the lead actor's transformation into PM Narendra Modi by the use of prosthetics.

In the video, it is revealed that Oberoi could shoot only for 6 hours with the prosthetics and it took around 5 or 6 hours to apply them on his face. The video shows the actor's remarkable transformation and we can't help but think about how difficult it would have been to act with the prosthetics on!

Check out the video here:

This isn't the first time that an actor has used prosthetics for a role. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have also shot with prosthetics on.

Coming to PM Narendra Modi, the film has been helmed by Omung Kumar and also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

It is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

'PM Narendra Modi' will hit the silver screens on April 5.''