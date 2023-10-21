trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678131
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Announces His Next 'Parva', A Modern-Age Franchise Inspired By Mahabharata

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa were present. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: This morning Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next film in Bangalore. The film titled 'Parva' will be based on a Book named Parva, written by S. L. Bhyrappa. It will be 3 parts big franchise. As the director brought this big announcement to the audience, the team of the film was present at the event. 

At the event, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa were present. 

While announcing his next project, 'Parva', Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA."

Moreover, the actress and producer, Pallavi Joshi said, "It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Parva will be based on a book named Parva that is written by S. L. Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata that is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. The novel is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.

