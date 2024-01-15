Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Lauds Pan-India Film 'HanuMan,' Says 'I Am Thrilled'

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the directors in Indian cinema who uses thought-provoking, provocative, and true-life storylines to reflect society and the public. The filmmaker's two true-life stories, 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Vaccine War', have made an unforgettable impression on the audience's emotions. While the first shocked the country with its tale and conviction and received several prizes, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the Corona vaccine.

The Indic filmmaker of the Indian Cinema, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri never misses a chance to appreciate the good cinema of the other filmmakers and the storytellers, and time and again he has shown his open support to the films of other Indic filmmakers as well.

Recently, he heaped praises on the epic fantasy drama Pan India Film Hanuman. Taking to social media, the filmmaker wrote, Thrilled with the success of #HanuMAN! Kudos

@PrasanthVarma, @tejasajja123, the stellar crew & VFX team. Also, big thanks for your valuable contribution to Indic Cinema.

A moment of glory for the Indic Renaissance, a movement we initiated in 2010 with #BuddhaInATrafficJam, which was stuck for 6 yrs and finally released free on YouTube by Rajshree. What a delight to see that’s it’s now flourishing with blockbusters like #TheTashkentFiles, #TheKashmirFiles, #TheKeralaStory, #Kantara, #Kartikeya2, and many more surprises in the pipeline. Keep blessings Indic filmmakers."

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled 'Parva,' promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel 'Parva' penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.