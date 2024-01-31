trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716149
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 's 'The Vaccine War' To Be Screened At Parliament

It is well known that 'The Vaccine War' has left a huge impact on everyone's mind and the filmmaker through his flawless storytelling and remarkable direction has opened some bold truths with the film. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 's 'The Vaccine War' To Be Screened At Parliament Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most visionary and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director always uses true-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His two true-life stories, 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Vaccine War', have made an unforgettable impression on the audience's emotions. While the first shocked the country with its tale and conviction and received several awards, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, which shows his ability as a filmmaker to present quality content to audiences.

It is well known that 'The Vaccine War' has left a huge impact on everyone's mind and the filmmaker through his flawless storytelling and remarkable direction has opened some bold truths with the film. The film made noise upon its theatrical run and digital release and in a recent development, it is being learned that the film will be screened for the members of Indian parliament. 

Besides being an Indic filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of India and has led an impact on the minds of the people and the generation of today with his work for which he was recently bestowed with the title of Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audiences in awe as he unveiled his forthcoming film during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled 'Parva,' promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel 'Parva' by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema. Besides this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotir is also working on 'The Delhi Files' 

