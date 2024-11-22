Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Shares BTS From The Sets Of 'The Delhi Files', Hints At Chilling Twist For Bengali Girls

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri is known for his bold and thought-provoking films and has carved a niche for himself with his compelling portrayal of real stories and sensitive issues.

Some of his acclaimed and blockbuster films include 'The Kashmir Files', 'The Tashkent Files,' and 'The Vaccine War,' each tackling crucial aspects of history and contemporary society with a focus on uncovering hidden truths.

The director is now shooting for his next film The Delhi Files which has generated significant anticipation, especially given his track record with films that delve into real-world events and controversial topics. Vivek posted a picture with four girls who are a part of the film.

The director posted the picture along with a caption, “These young and innocent Bengali girls have no idea what terror is going to hit their characters soon. From the sets of #TheDelhiFiles”

Earlier, Agnihotri took to social media, sharing a behind-the-scenes video that marks the film’s shoot commencement. The video features the team performing a Pooja on set, offering a first glimpse of the sprawling set designed to depict the era of the partition in Kolkata.

The Delhi file : The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions, will release worldwide on 15th August, 2025.