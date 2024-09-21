Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Shares BTS Pictures From His Research For ‘The Delhi Files’ At The India-Bangladesh Border

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is deep into the research for his highly anticipated upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files.’ Known for his thorough approach, Agnihotri is once again diving into every intricate detail to bring authentic narratives to the screen. Recently, the filmmaker visited the India-Bangladesh border as part of his research and shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from his visit, offering a glimpse into his process.

Taking to social media, Agnihotri posted the BTS images from the Indo-Bangladesh border and gave followers a peek into the insights he gathered. He wrote:

"January 2024: Indo-Bangladesh border:

Six months ago, we were interviewing people on the Indian side of the Indian-Bangladesh Border for the research of my next film #TheDelhiFiles. I found these villagers were more aware of Bangladesh politics than Indian. They knew that a revolt was going to take place against Haseena. And they were all supportive of it."

"On this border, it’s almost impossible to determine who is Indian and who isn’t. All the motifs of Hindu culture are slowly diminishing."

"Looks like there still exist ‘Two Indias’ within India. That’s what ‘forced demography change’ does to a region: Two nations. Two constitutions."

"West Bengal is very vulnerable, and the current government exploits ‘demography change’ to their advantage by making vote banks out of them. One reason why she was so against CAA & NRC. Political violence has become the main money-making industry of Bengal. #TheDelhiFiles #Research”

Agnihotri's research for 'The Delhi Files' has been extensive, beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown. His dedication has taken him across the country, from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, as he seeks to uncover the historical truths at the core of the film. Over 100 books, 200 articles, and 7,000+ research pages were studied to ensure the film’s historical accuracy. He and his team have also explored over 1,000 archival articles to piece together the film’s foundation.

Following the massive success of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to deliver another impactful and thought-provoking narrative with 'The Delhi Files'. Prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, has once again teamed up with Agnihotri to bring this story to life, promising yet another cinematic journey that will challenge and inspire audiences across the nation.