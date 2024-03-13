New Delhi: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has taken over the nation with its already trending tracks and teaser. The film is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024 and promises to be one of its kind experiences for the audiences. The third track of the movie titled Wallah Habibi is out now and it surely is a perfect mood setter.

The song introduces two dynamic female protagonists from the movie Manushi Chillar & Alaya F who are going to captivate viewers. The two power packed ladies have raised the temperatures with their style quotient in the song leaving us wanting for more. It is going to be an interesting watch to see the two ladies unravel their interesting characters in the movie.

The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita & lyrics by Irshad Kamil & choreographed by Bosco -Ceaser. The beats and tunes of the song are completely fresh and sets in a Arabic vibe. Wallah Habibi is a track that is different from the last two chartbuster released from the movie.

Shot in the striking Wadi Rum desert in Jordan the song is a visual treat for the fans and those moves are simply gold and surely will make you take over the dancefloor with its lively tunes.The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense windy in Wadi Rum, where the shoot was on with high energy amongst cast & crew and well the hardwork has paid off as the track is fire.

Well, the song has already taken over our playlist and now we are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, music by Zee Music. The film is slated to release on Eid 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.