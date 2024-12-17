Wamiqa Gabbi Teases Baby John Climax: 'Expect The Unexpected'

New Delhi: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi can barely contain her excitement as she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Baby John. For her, this project isn’t just another film—it’s one of her most thrilling experiences to date, and she’s eager for her fans to see it, especially the climax.

“Yes, I cannot wait for the audience to see the last scene of the film. That is what I’m really excited about, and it was so much fun to shoot for that,” Wamiqa said, her eyes lighting up as she recalled the moment.

The actress didn’t shy away from building intrigue, dropping just enough hints to leave her fans curious. “The audience can expect the unexpected. I think, hopefully, I will surprise them,” she added with a playful smile. It’s clear she’s holding onto a secret that she can’t wait to share with the world.

For Wamiqa, the climax was more than just another scene on the schedule. It challenged her as an artist, pushed her boundaries, and became one of the most memorable parts of filming. “Shooting that final scene was such a rush. It was intense, fun, and everything I love about being an actor,” she shared.

As excitement builds around Baby John, Wamiqa’s candid words only add to the anticipation. Her energy, her passion for the film, and her obvious pride in the work all point to something truly special in the making.

“Expect the unexpected,” she repeated, her enthusiasm unmistakable. And if Wamiqa Gabbi says it’s worth waiting for, it’s safe to say the audience is in for a rollercoaster they won’t forget.