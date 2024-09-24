War 2: Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani Romantic Dance Video Goes Viral; Fans Say ‘They Look So Good’

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his most awaited film War 2. The video of the superstar actor is going viral where he is seen dancing along with Kiara Advani who will be opposite him. The video of Hrithik and Kiara indulging in a romantic dance on the streets is making the fans' hearts skip a heartbeat as they cannot stop gushing over their chemistry. Hrithik and Kiara look absolutely gorgeous together and fans are calling them the perfect couple.

The leaked video shows Kaira and Hrithik exploring the streets of Italy. The leaked video of Hrithik and Kiara is proof that they share a sizzling chemistry and indeed is making the fans restless to watch the film.

Fans react to the leaked video of Hrithik and Kiara from War 2.

Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani Spotted Together



They Look Beautiful Together



Shooting in Italy for #WAR2.#HrithikRoshan #KiaraAdvani #yrf pic.twitter.com/k8r9w0Otyn — Cool Fan Club of H.RO (@CoolFanClubofHR) September 24, 2024

One user commented,” Two incredibly attractive actors are joining forces and look absolutely charming together. Btw, Kiara is stunningly beautiful”. Another user said,” They look beautiful together”.

Hrithik was also seen doing a car chase sequence in one of the leaked videos and fans are only thrilled and how. The film will see Jr NTR as a super villain.