War: Hrithik, Tiger starrer to have a Holi song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'—Deets inside

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action entertainer 'War' is high on the buzzword and fans are eager to know more about the film. Slated to release on October 2, 'War' also stars Vaani Kapoor and promises some exotic visuals and mind-blowing action sequences.

The film will also have a big-budget Holi song titled 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar', reports DNA.

Director Siddharth Anand spoke to DNA about the song. He says “Firstly, we had to get the track right — one that justifies them dancing on it together. Hrithik and Tiger have had great songs and hit numbers to their credit; since we’re bringing them together for the first time, we have all the more responsibility to deliver a track that becomes a blockbuster instantly,”

The filmmaker further added, “This is a Holi song. What got me excited was its lyrics, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar, aaj mood hai bhayankar. When you see this song, you’ll get into a bhayankar mood to dance. You will just freak out and that is the killer part of it.”

Meanwhile, the film's first song titled 'Ghungroo' was unveiled and featured Hrithik and Vaani in beautiful locations. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song featured Hrithik and Vaani in their glamorous avatars.