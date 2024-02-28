trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725651
WATCH: Aamir Khan Reunites With 3 Idiots Co-star Sharman Joshi At Laapata Ladies Screening

From Salman Khan to Sunny Deol, many B-town celebs had come down to attend the screening of Kiran Rao directorial 'Laapata Ladies'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The screening event for the upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, witnessed the presence of several celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar, Sharman Joshi. 

'3 Idiots' Reunion 

At the screening, Aamir Khan met '3 Idiots' co-star Sharman Joshi and the hearts were certainly full looking at the Raju and Rancho. Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, along with Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, and Sayani Gupta, were also in attendance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aamir Khan's Outfit 

At the screening, Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black kurta paired with a matching jacket and pants. Director Kiran Rao donned a mustard saree with a silver blouse. 'Gadar 2' actor Sunny Deol opted for a black shirt under a dark grey jacket and trousers. 

Salman Khan 

Salman Khan was seen in a black T-shirt layered with a shirt and denims. Kajol showcased a green outfit complemented by a black belt, heels, and sunglasses. Other celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, and Konkona Sensharma also showcased their unique styles at the event. In a video, Karan Johar was captured sharing a warm moment with Kiran Rao.

Speaking of 'Laapataa Ladies', the film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.
The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Kiran had spoken about the film. She had said, "When we met Sneha Desai as a writer, I felt that this could be done because the story was very good, which was written by Bipalab, but it was very realistic, and I felt that the fun should come because this is a kind of satirical situation that two girls get separated and then what happens next."

 

