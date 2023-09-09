WATCH: Akshay Kumar-Starrer ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Releases On THIS Date, Makers Share Promising 'A Capella' Performance Featuring 24 Bollywood Actors!

New Delhi: Extending the much-loved franchise of the film 'Welcome', makers have announced the release date of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. On Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers made a big announcement. First time in the history of world cinema 'A Cappella' has been performed by 24 actors in a movie. The film extends the beloved franchise of the movie 'Welcome', delivering wholesome family entertainment to the audience.

As many stars of B-Town unite for the blockbuster, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is surely going to be a major mass entertainmer. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this exciting addition to the 'Welcome' franchise holds a special place in Bollywood as a family entertainer. Backed by leading content studio Jio Studios and acclaimed producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s ‘Base Industries Group’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle' boasts of a musical video beautifully orchestrated by Meet Brothers.

Both the cast and crew exude enthusiasm regarding their participation in the special 'A capella video' shared by the makers. Leading the ensemble is the versatile actor Akshay Kumar, renowned for his acting prowess and impeccable comic timing. Joining him are a stellar group of talents, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ remains committed to catering to diverse audiences, from children to grandparents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy it together. Currently in pre-production, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on '20th December 2024'. The makers are set to continue the legacy of laughter and entertainment that the ‘Welcome’ franchise is known for.