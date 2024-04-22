WATCH : Amitabh Bachchan Revealed As Immortal 'ASHWATTHAMA' In 'KALKI 2898 AD'.

Makers Shared the Much-anticipated New Look of Legendary Actor Amitabh Bachchan as 'ASHWATTHAMA' in the upcoming epic sci-fi 'KALKI 2898 AD' on Sunday. The Film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Instagram Handle to share his new look, In which he can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking towards a bright ray of light, he was also Clad in an all-white attire the poster reads, “Samay Aa Gaya Hai".

Earlier on Sunday he posted another look showing the closer of the character. He Captioned, "It’s been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence"

Building excitement following up on the same, Makers released a 21-second video !

Watch the Video Here!

Video Insight: The 21-second teaser shows Bachchan dressed in muddy stained clothes offering prayer to Lord Shiva inside a cave, a kid was seen asking 'So you don’t die? Are you a god? Who are you?' Is this a temple? Amitabh touches his chest which is bleeding. Within a period the video shows the rough battlefield where a glimpse of Bachchan is shown in a red and black outfit with a shiny yellow tilak. He takes a weapon and says, 'Since the last age, I have been waiting for the coming of the avatar Guru Drona’s son, Ashwatthama.' The actor then returned to the secret cave, later the kid said "Hey Ashwa uncle wait for me! "

Hailed as the biggest Indian film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The magnum opus made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Audiences worldwide are eagerly captivated by the highly anticipated release of the film. Tuned in for more updates!