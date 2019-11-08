Watch different shades of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg 3'

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project 'Dabangg 3'. The movie happens to be the third installment of superhit 'Dabangg' franchise. It has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhudeva.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “Different shades of #ChulbulPandey... Salman Khan gives a glimpse of #Dabangg3. #MeetChulbulPandey”

The audiences have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite superstar Salman enact one of his most talked-about characters—Chulbul Pandey.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others.

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

The movie is hitting the screens on December 20, 2019, and cashing in on the festival of Christmas.