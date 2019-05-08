Watch how Disha Patani-Salman Khan's circus act was created in 'Bharat'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming venture 'Bharat' is high on the buzz word and rightly so. After all, the movie features superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Also, this time the viewers will get to see many different avatars of Sallu Bhai in a single movie.

We will see a 20-something Salman to a middle-aged man and probably an elderly Bhai as well. Therefore, the film is an ambitious project both for the director as well as the lead actors.

The generation next actress Disha Patani plays a trapeze artist in the movie and the entire circus was created on the sets. We saw a glimpse of it in the song 'Slow Motion' and also in the trailer.

But did you know how it was made and what went behind it?

The makers have now shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of 'making of the circus'.

Watch it here:

Disha shared the link with a fresh still from the film.

'Bharat' will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.