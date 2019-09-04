close

P se Pyaar F se Faraar

Watch Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 'P se Pyaar, F se Faraar' trailer

The makers of P se Pyaar, F se Faraar have unveiled the trailer online.

Watch Jimmy Sheirgill starrer &#039;P se Pyaar, F se Faraar&#039; trailer
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill has a huge fan following who eagerly wait for his movies to hit the screens. The star is not just seen in Hindi films but is a big name in Punjabi movie industry as well. His upcoming venture 'P se Pyaar, F se Faraar' is based on a hard-hitting issue of caste politics and honour killing. 

The makers of P se Pyaar, F se Faraar have unveiled the trailer online and it is laced with punching lines and impressive performances by veterans like Kumud Mishra and Sanjay Mishra, Jimmy Sheirgill amongst various others. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer link and other details on Twitter. He wrote: "Here’s the trailer of #PSePyaarFSeFarraar... Stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Bhavesh Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra and Girish Kulkarni... Directed by Manoj Tiwari... Produced by OK Movies... Distributed by PVR Pictures... 18 Oct 2019 release..."

Watch trailer here:

P se Pyaar, F se Faraar is directed by Manoj Tiwari and will release on October 18, 2019. 

The movie features Bhavesh Kumar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kumud Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Jyoti Yadav, Neha Joshi, Bijendra Kala, Asif Basra, Pankaj Jha, Seema Azmi, Smita Singh, Shivaani Sopuri to name a few. 

The narrative of the story is based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. The story is written by Vishal Vijay Kumar.

 

 

P se Pyaar F se FaraarP se Pyaar F se Faraar trailerJimmy SheirgillManoj Tiwari
