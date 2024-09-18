Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795204https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/watch-kareena-kapoor-khans-the-buckingham-murders-in-theaters-for-just-rs-99-on-this-day-2795204.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘The Buckingham Murders’ In Theaters For Just Rs 99 On THIS Day

The Buckingham Murders features an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘The Buckingham Murders’ In Theaters For Just Rs 99 On THIS Day (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates National Cinema Day on September 20, 2024, audiences will have the chance to enjoy Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' for just ₹99 at cinemas across the country.

Ever since its release, Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders has been winning hearts across the nation. With rave reviews and high ratings, the film is cementing its position as a successful mystery thriller.

 The film is touted as Kareena's career-best performance. The way she has shown her emotional range and portrayed a grieving mother is unparalleled; no other actress could have pulled off this character so brilliantly.

Since the film is available in both Hindi and Hinglish, audiences can choose to enjoy it in either of the languages. Moreover, for those who missed the film in theaters during the festive season, National Cinema Day offers a perfect opportunity to experience it at such an affordable price.

The Buckingham Murders features an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The mystery thriller hit theaters exclusively on September 13, 2024.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months