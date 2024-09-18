New Delhi: As the nation celebrates National Cinema Day on September 20, 2024, audiences will have the chance to enjoy Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' for just ₹99 at cinemas across the country.

Ever since its release, Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders has been winning hearts across the nation. With rave reviews and high ratings, the film is cementing its position as a successful mystery thriller.

The film is touted as Kareena's career-best performance. The way she has shown her emotional range and portrayed a grieving mother is unparalleled; no other actress could have pulled off this character so brilliantly.

Since the film is available in both Hindi and Hinglish, audiences can choose to enjoy it in either of the languages. Moreover, for those who missed the film in theaters during the festive season, National Cinema Day offers a perfect opportunity to experience it at such an affordable price.

The Buckingham Murders features an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The mystery thriller hit theaters exclusively on September 13, 2024.