New Delhi: Countdown Begins! Kartik Aaryan-starring sports biopic 'Chandu Champion' is just a day away from its release. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film will hit theaters on June 14. Directed by renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan 'Chandu Champion' follows an inspirational journey of India's inaugural Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

The film is also hailed as Kartik Aaryan's toughest film so far. From the trailer to the chartbuster music unveiled the actor in a completely new avatar, which astonished the audience.

Here are 5 convincing reasons not to miss out on Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'

1. An Inspirational True Story

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan,'Chandu Champion' tells the inspirational true story of Murlikant Petkar, a remarkable sportsman who triumphed over tremendous challenges. This film is set out to inspire the viewers, highlighting the journey of a man who transformed his obstacles into triumphs - standing against all the odds.

2. First Collaboration with Kabir Khan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, known for hits like '83', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Reportedly, the film was shot across India and the UK. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala the film is set to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

3. Kartik's Physical Transformation

Kartik takes on the titular role of Murlikant Petkar, undergoing a massive transformation for the movie. The actor has put in immense effort to achieve the required physique for his role, making this film the toughest one in Kartik's career. He impressively reduced his body fat from 39% to just 7%, a journey that was far from easy. In an Interview Kartik shared that he learned Dangal (wrestling) and Swimming for 'Chandu Champion'

The actor also shared his journey From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast'. Which mark this biopic to be the toughest film of his career.



4.Special Screening with The Real Hero

Wondering why this can be a reason to watch. Let us break it to you! Amid their promotional tour, the team hosted a special screening in Delhi featuring the real-life hero, Murlikant Petkar, whose inspiring story the film portrays. The event was graced by director Kabir Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan, and other notable attendees. The film moved Mr Petkar to tears, leaving him genuinely happy. The audience gave a heartfelt salute to the real champion after watching the film. Mr Petkar himself was saying 'I can't wait to watch the film'. When the real hero approved then its a green signal to watch it upon release.

5. Netizen's Reaction

They say the audience is KING!, As per the netizen's responses to the trailer and songs it is all clear that the film is set to make an incredible mark in the film history. Netizen's already called it 'Blockbuster of the year'!.

Kal aa rha hai Champion. Don't miss out, book your tickets now!