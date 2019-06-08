close

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from his role in 'Super 30'

"I learnt a lot from his penance, temperament and enthusiasm," Hrithik Roshan wrote. 

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from his role in &#039;Super 30&#039;
Image courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan shared a snap from his upcoming film `Super 30` on Friday.

While sharing the picture on social media, the `Bang Bang` actor revealed about his learning from the film. "The character was of a teacher, but on this set, I was a student. This is my #Super30. I learnt a lot from his penance, temperament and enthusiasm," he wrote. 

In the picture, he can be seen posing with his 30 students from the film. He is seen sporting a dark blue short kurta paired with brown pants along with the full-bearded look.

In the movie, Hrithik is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme `Super 30`.

Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 which took the Internet by storm. However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher`s attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, `Super 30` also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

The film will hit the theatres on July 12. 

