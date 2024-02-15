New Delhi: Looking for the perfect way to unwind and indulge in some top-notch entertainment this weekend? Look no further than our curated list of must-watch OTT releases! From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, we've got you covered with the latest and greatest offerings from the world of streaming. So grab your popcorn, kick back, and get ready to immerse yourself in the best that the digital world has to offer!

Dunki

Platform: Netflix

"Dunki" is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. It follows Manu Randhawa's journey to reconnect with her ex-lover Hardy Singh Dhillon, with the assistance of immigration lawyer Puru Patel. Flashbacks depict Manu's struggles with friends Buggu and Balli as they attempt to immigrate to London. They face various challenges, including discovering Balli's deception and their illegal immigrant status. As they navigate their circumstances, they turn to a sham marriage for UK citizenship. However, their aspirations come at a cost, as Hardy's patriotism leads to his deportation while the others remain in England. The film explores themes of immigration, friendship, and sacrifice as Manu and her friends encounter numerous obstacles on their quest for a better life.

Love Storiyaan

Platform: Prime Video

Led by Karan Johar, "Love Storiyaan" presents a heartfelt series exploring love's intricacies through six genuine narratives. Each episode depicts the remarkable journeys of diverse couples, highlighting their resilience amidst obstacles for love. Inspired by the India Love Project, the series celebrates love's ability to overcome cultural, religious, gender, and even adversarial barriers. It serves as a tribute to the potency of love, drawing from real stories curated by the India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman, showcasing tales of love that transcend all challenges.

Vaat Vaat Ma Adla Badali

Platform: ShemarooMe

Directed by Kartavya Shah, 'Vaat Vaat Ma Adla Badali', guarantees a captivating mix of romance starring Gujarat's heartthrob, Malhar Thakar, and the talented Puja Joshi. It's a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of love in Ahmedabad. The story revolves around Anand (Malhar Thakar) and Khushi (Puja Joshi). Anand's lively family, including his parents, sister, and grandmother, adds depth to the plot. As Anand, who dreams of becoming a politician, nears marriageable age, his father encourages him to explore matrimony. Khushi enters the picture, hailing from a family with both parents. The tapestry of cultures unfolds as Anand's vibrant Pol culture clashes with Khushi's sophistication. Despite parental objections, the couple ties the knot and tries to unite their families by moving in together. The collision of these worlds promises a charming tale of love, cultural diversity, and the intricacies of relationships. Watch 'Vaat Vaat Ma Adla Badali' on ShemarooMe.

The Kerala Story

Platform: Zee5

"The Kerala Story" on Zee5 is about a group of women from Kerala. They are pressured into changing their religion to Islam and joining a group called the Islamic State. Shalini Unnikrishnan, one of these women, tells her story. She dreamed of becoming a nurse but was tricked by some people who pretended to be her friends in college. They forced her to join the Islamic State, and she ended up being locked up in Afghanistan. The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Platform: SonyLiv

"Raisinghani vs Raisinghani"on SonyLiv follows the Raisinghani family as they face a challenging legal battle that strains their family ties and principles. Starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi in the main roles, the series explores how the family copes with this ordeal. Premiering on February 12, 2024, viewers will witness the Raisinghani family's journey as they confront difficult decisions and conflicts while trying to uphold their values.

House of Ninjas

Platform: Netflix

Centred around the Tawara family, the sole remaining ninja clan."House of Ninjas" immerses viewers in a captivating Japanese drama. Haunted by a troubled past, this unconventional family finds themselves thrust back into the clandestine world of shadowy missions as they confront a crisis of unprecedented proportions threatening to plunge Japan into chaos. Despite their efforts to leave their ninja legacy behind, the Tawara family is compelled to once again unleash their hidden skills to safeguard their nation from impending doom. As they navigate through a web of secrets and challenges, the fate of Japan hangs precariously in the balance, testing the bonds of family and the resilience of tradition in the face of adversity.

Players

Platform: Netflix

"Players" is a rom-com centred around Mack, a New York sportswriter, and her best friend Adam, who excel at orchestrating hook-up schemes. Their dynamic shifts when Mack meets Nick, a correspondent, prompting her to confront a pivotal decision: continue her casual escapades or pursue a deeper connection. Gina Rodriguez portrays Mack, a journalist embarking on an unexpected emotional journey. Damon Wayans Jr. stars as Adam, Mack's longtime friend and co-conspirator in their hookup endeavours. Their carefully constructed world is disrupted when Mack encounters Nick, played by Tom Ellis, leading her to grapple with the choice between love and familiarity. "Players" explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery as Mack navigates the blurred lines between romance and casual encounters.

Scammy Boys

Platform: Zee5

"Scammy Boys" follows the gripping tale of best friends Pankaj and Piyush as they chase wealth and fame through scams. Their lives take a perilous turn when they cross paths with corrupt policeman Joshi, thrusting them into the dangerous world of a drug cartel. As they fight to break free, they're trapped in a web of deceit and danger. Starring Ashmit Patel, Rudra Soni, Ayushman Saxena, Roopa Choulagain, and Rajiv Rana, this thrilling ride promises suspense, action, and the test of true friendship. Don't miss the adrenaline-pumping twists in "Scammy Boys". Watch it on Zee5 from February 16th.

Love is Blind Season 6

Platform: Netflix

The highly anticipated sequel of ‘Love is Blind’ is here, featuring a new group of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, diving into blind dates to find genuine connections. Without judging based on appearances, they form emotional bonds before deciding to get engaged. Transitioning to real-world living, they face challenges testing their relationships. Witness these hopeful journeys of singles that explore modern dating dynamics and the pursuit of authentic connections.