When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rejected This Film Starring Shah Rukh Khan Due To Hubby Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was approached to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year helmed by Farah Khan. The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan as Nandu Bhide and he won hearts with his comic timing in the film. It would be great to see him and Aishwarya together in Happy New Year. But the Ponniyin Slevan actress denied it as she wanted to be cast opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan but not with Shah Rukh Khan reportedly. And now a video of Aishwarya has been going viral on the internet amid Abhishek clearing the air around the divorce rumours, where the actress has been admitting to declining Happy New Year starring Shah Rukh Khan due to not being paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Watch the old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealing the reason behind saying NO to Happy New Year and its connection with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya said, " I was asked for the film, that seemed like a fun trip, you know you are going to have a blast, but it would not have worked out because Abhishek and I were not opposite each other and it would have been weird, and that is why I declined it." Recently Abhishek reacted to his divorce rumours after he liked the separation post on Instagram, he mentioned how things blew out of proportion and took a jibe at his divorce news with his wife saying, " I am still married, sorry". He said, "I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya have been together for 17 years and the couple are parents of Aaradhya Bachchan who has turned into a beautiful and intelligent girl.