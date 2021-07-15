When Hrithik Roshan signed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, THIS is what he thought of his 'star status'!

New Delhi: As Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 10 years, actor Hrithik Roshan, who featured in the film talks about how he moved against the grain and signed the film as it was an ensemble cast featuring him along with Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.

“I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me, out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character. It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film,” shares Hrithik with ETimes.

He further reveals how he let go of the ‘star status’ which was the norm at the time, to be a part of the film.

“The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you,” tells Hrithik.

The actor reveals that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sowed seeds in him to be part of more ensemble films.

“That’s where another seed got planted in my mind about ensemble films. It’s what we don’t get to see much. Not being confined by my position in the film, or the need to remain protected, here letting go was such a beautiful feeling,” says the 47 years old actor.

Hrithik considers Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara timeless and reveals it is his kids favourite movie of his.

“They reacted to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara more than any other film of mine. They gave the film 11/10 because they rate all my films,” tells Hrithik.

He further adds, “For them, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was above rating, they termed it as ‘the best’ yet.”