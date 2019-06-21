When Jaaved Jaaferi's son stepped in for Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

Mumbai: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan says there were a few scenes in 'Padmaavat' where he stepped in for actor Ranveer Singh.

Meezaan will officially enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal'.

During an appearance on a TV show, Meezaan revealed that he first featured in 'Padmaavat' instead of Ranveer in two scenes, read a statement.

He said, "I was assisting Sanjay sir for the movie 'Padmaavat'. I was at the set, when they were discussing how it's going to be difficult to shoot some scenes because Ranveer was unavailable due to a brand commitment.

"But Sanjay sir said 'we'll do it', and to my surprise, he turned to me and said I should do it. The next day on the set, they asked me to memorise all Ranveer' s gestures and lines."

Meezaan added, "There are two scenes in 'Padmaavat' where I stood in for Ranveer Singh."