When Salman Khan's team Bharat shot on a real ship—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming period drama 'Bharat' will show him in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor will grow on-screen from a 20 something to a 70-year-old man. The striking image of Salman as an oldie has already created quite a stir amongst the fans.

The makers have shared another interesting detail of how they shot on a real ship while filming certain portions of the movie. The 'Bharat' of 1980s era has been shot in Malta and that too on a real huge ship.

Watch video:

'Bharat' has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

It will be hitting the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. It stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite Salman.