close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Why Shah Rukh Khan saw 'The Lion King' 40 times

"I have seen 'The Lion King' for 40 times at least. Maybe not the whole film but every now and then when my kids watched it," Shah Rukh Khan said.

Why Shah Rukh Khan saw &#039;The Lion King&#039; 40 times

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has seen "The Lion King" 40 times because of his children.

"We started watching 'The Lion King' when it came out. Obviously, we had three kids at different intervals. We would make pizzas or dosas or whatever the kids liked, and create a movie theatre atmosphere at home and watch Lion King," Shah Rukh said. 

"I have seen it for 40 times at least. Maybe not the whole film but every now and then when my kids watched it," he added. 

SRK and his son Aryan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film "The Lion King".

For SRK, it is a film he watches when he is clueless about what to watch with his children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

"Actually, when you don't know what to show your child, you say let's watch 'The Lion King' together. We have spent a lot of time in a self-created bedroom theatre at home, with the kids at various stages. Even now, when we all want to watch a film together on a holiday or somewhere, chances are it will be 'The Lion King' or 'The Jungle Book'," he added. 

"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive "The Lion King" as a live-action adventure. 

He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanThe Lion Kingshah rukh khan the lion king
Next
Story

Netflix to expand India slate with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Bollywood power

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today