Will Ishaan Khatter star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film next? Deets inside

New Delhi: After the success of his maiden Bollywood venture, Ishaan Khatter might be seen in a film by none other than maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. At least, that's what the latest rumour has it.

According to Pinkvilla.com, the filmmaker is impressed with Ishaan's performance in his maiden venture 'Dhadak' and so much so that he is planning to cast him in his next project. The report states that the actor has been approached for the film.

Quoting sources, it has been revealed that an official confirmation is yet to come out. The movie is at a very nascent stage and the formalities are yet to be processed. The filmmaker is expected to make the official announcement regarding the project soon.

Before 'Dhadak', Ishaan had the opportunity of working with world-famous Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in 'Beyond The Clouds'. His performance was widely appreciated in it. The project also starred Malavika Mohanan.

Ishaan is a terrific dancer like brother Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with Bhansali in period drama 'Padmaavat'.