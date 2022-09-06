New Delhi: All eyes are set on Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which happens to be the big release this Friday. After the lull witnessed at the Box Office by biggies such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, all hopes are pinned on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. The biggest opening of the year was Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, headlined by Kartik Aaryan which is still going strong in its position.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened with a number of Rs 14.11 crore in India alone, also maintaining the highest opening weekend of the year with Rs 55.9 crore collection. While many highly anticipated films have been able to break its opening records as yet, will Brahmastra, which is releasing on September 9, 2022, beat the biggest opening of the year? Only time will tell.

Also, reports suggest that as many as 1,00,000 tickets have already been booked at PVR, for the first weekend of Brahmastra.

The newly married and soon expecting couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were first announced to be part of this magnum opus in 2014 and since then the Indian audiences have awaited every update of the film with bated breath.

Brahmastra has been the most discussed and talked about project for years, and now that the Ayan Mukerji directorial is all set for release in a few days, it is awaited to see if this big-budget fantasy will be able to break Kartik's opening day records to become the highest opener of the year of Bollywood.

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.