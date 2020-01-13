हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
With pension for acid attack survivors, 'Chhapaak' serves 'purpose'

'Chhapaak', starring Deepika Padukone is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over-the-moon with her latest directorial "Chhapaak" as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its "purpose" after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the release.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read: "Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of 'Chhapaak'".

Meghna wrote: "PURPOSE."

The newindianexpress.com on Saturday had reported that "as of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarkhand".

Rekha Arya, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government was planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5,000-6,000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

"We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams," Arya was quoted as saying.

"Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film was released on January 10.

 

