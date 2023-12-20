Wondering What To Watch With Kids? Here Are 5 Family Movies To Rejoice Together

New Delhi: The holiday season is here and what could be better than entertaining your kids with a collection of their favorite cartoons and movies? Here is a list of family-friendly movies which are perfect for bringing your loved ones together for an enjoyable cinematic experience. From the heartwarming coming-of-age tale ‘Kacchey Limbu’ to the magical adventures of ‘Aladin,’ here are five top family movies that will offer entertainment and foster bonding for audiences of all ages.

Kacchey Limbu

‘Kacchey Limbu’ is a sports drama film with a fresh cast including Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehara. The film narrates the inspiring tale of Aditi, who has long lived in the shadow of her brother, Aakash, who faced societal norms and restrictions during his early years. While Aditi aspired to be a fashion designer, her father had different plans; he wanted her to study medicine and become a doctor. The future of both siblings takes an interesting turn when Aditi challenges Aakash to a gully cricket tournament. If she wins, Aakash must abide by their father's wishes and attend corporate job interviews, putting his dream of playing professional cricket in jeopardy. Aditi assembles a team of rookies to compete in the Underarm Premier League (UPL).

Sniff

‘Sniff’ is an action-adventure film featuring child actor Khushmeet Gill. The film explores the life of Sunny Gill, a young boy from a family of pickle manufacturers. Unfortunately, he is unable to smell. His daily life takes an unexpected turn when he meets with an accident that enhances his olfactory nerves to an inhuman level, turning him into a one-of-a-kind superhero. With his ability to smell up to two kilometers, he embarks on a quest to find mysterious car thieves.

Toonpur Ka Superhero

‘Toonpur Ka Superhero’ is an adventure fantasy movie featuring comedic geniuses like Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and many others. The film narrates the story of Aditya Kumar, a famous actor who portrays a superhero on TV and in films. He finds himself transported to an animated world known as Toonpur after being humiliated by his son, who believes he's a 'fake' hero. Aditya is approached by the local Toonpur residents, known as Devtoons, to protect them from a powerful villain named Jagaro. Reluctant at first, Aditya agrees to assist the Devtoons after hearing a resident cartoon child echo the same words as his son. To defeat Jagaro, he must wield the formidable Toonastra, a pencil-and-eraser-shaped weapon capable of erasing Jagaro from existence. As Aditya embarks on this quest, he learns that his family has been kidnapped by Jagaro, and the superfight begins.

Tarzan 3D

Tarzan 3D is a computer-animated action adventure, featuring Kellen Lutz, Spencer Locke, Jaime Ray Newman and many other popular international actors. The movie follows an event from prehistoric times, where an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs. In the present day, industrialist John Greystoke attempts to harness its energy. When the expedition drastically fails, leaving his son John Jr as the sole survivor, the kid is raised by mountain gorillas and named Tarzan. Meanwhile, Dr. James Porter, a family friend, funds expeditions as a jungle guide. When Tarzan saves a girl, Jane from danger, their worlds collide. Tarzan is forced to navigate the human world while corporate interests threaten his home in the Jungle.

Aladin

'Aladin' is a fantasy action movie starring Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sanjay Dutt. The story follows Aladdin, whose life takes a dark turn when bullied by Kasim. A birthday surprise from Aladin’s love interest Jasmine, leads to the discovery of a magic lamp housing a genie named Genius. Aladdin's refusal to use the genie's wishes leads to a twist as Genius uncovers his deepest desires, catapulting him into the limelight and changing his life dramatically.