Shreyas Puranik

Working with Bhansali a dream for all artistes: Shreyas Puranik

Singer-composer Shreyas Puranik assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the music of "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Malaal". He says working with the filmmaker and composer is a dream for every artiste.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Singer-composer Shreyas Puranik assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the music of "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Malaal". He says working with the filmmaker and composer is a dream for every artiste.

"It`s been a privilege to assist Sanjay Sir on the music of `Bajirao Mastani`, `Padmaavat` and now `Malaal`. This is my third movie with him and his vision and knowledge about different cultures are on a different level which reflects on each and every composition," Puranik told IANS.

Asked about his first project with Bhansali, the young composer said: "Associating with Bhansali Sir is a dream for every artiste and mine got fulfilled when Sandeep Singh (ex CEO, Bhansali Productions) introduced me to Sanjay Sir. I started as a music assistant and eventually got an opportunity to compose `Gajanana` for `Bajirao Mastani`." 

On his music for the forthcoming film "Malaal", he shared: "`Malaal` is a Mumbai-based love story depicting Maharashtrian culture. Sanjay Sir believed in me and my music, and gave me an opportunity to compose and sing `Naad Khula`, which is a romantic track. 

"I have also sung Marathi rap in `Aila re`, composed by Sanjay Sir and sung by Vishal Dadlani. It was an amazing experience to be a part of `Malaal`."

Shreyas PuranikSanjay Leela BhansaliBollywoodMalaalPadmaavat
