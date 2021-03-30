हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's first look in 'A Thursday' revealed

Actress Yami Gautam's look in upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday' was revealed on Tuesday. The actress will be seen in the role of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

Yami Gautam&#039;s first look in &#039;A Thursday&#039; revealed
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam's look in upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday' was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

"The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption on the first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala`s production house RSVP.

Yami Gautam's first look in 'A Thursday' revealed

The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

