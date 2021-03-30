Yami Gautam's first look in 'A Thursday' revealed

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam's look in upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday' was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

"The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption on the first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala`s production house RSVP.

The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.