Year Ender 2022: 5 movie roles which showcased Bollywood actors in new light

NEW DELHI: This year while only a handful of Hindi films could make a mark at the box office, Bollywood actors still tried to experiment with their roles in a bid to bring something new for their audiences. Though most of the movies released in 2022 met with a lukewarm response commercially, stars, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Ranbir Kapoor, were seen in a new light as they broke the mould that audiences have mostly seen them in.

Let's have a look at some of those films.

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'An Action Hero'

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie is his first film in the action genre and sees him sharing screen space with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat. The high-octane thriller has Khurrana's character Maanav going to Haryana for an outdoor shoot where he gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'

Kartik Aryan's recently released psychological thriller 'Freddy' showed the actor in the never before seen avatar of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a dentist haunted by his horrific past. The film's plot revolves around a thrilling story, where the line between love and obsession is blurred.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

'Govinda Naam Mera', a murder mystery drama directed by Shashank Khaitan featured Vicky breaking the mould of only doing serious roles as he was seen in a comedic role in this full Bollywood masala entertaining movie.

Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha'

With 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik Roshan once again proved that he cannot be typecast into urban roles alone and that he can pick up dialects and demeanours as and when the character demands.

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera'

Ranbir Kapoor's comeback vehicle 'Shamshera' might have been a dismal performer commercially, but it was the first time that the actor was seen in a full-blown Bollywood period drama. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra.