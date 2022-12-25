Yearender 2022: RRR, Brahmastra to Kantara - Top 10 highest grossing films of this year!

New Delhi: The year 2022 was more of a surprise package for filmmakers. While we saw a return to the cinemas after the long hiatus brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the results at the box-office shocked film analysts as films from South India and regional content dominated the charts and turned out to be massive blockbusters. As the year is about the end, here’s a list of top 10 highest-grossing Indian films-

KGF 2

Yash starrer KGF 2 turned out to be the highest grossing Indian film of year 2022 with a worldwide collection of Rs 1228 Cr. The Kannada language film is a sequel to KGF Part 1 which released in 2018. The fandom of the film grew to such levels that the fans started getting Yash-style haircut.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s period drama ‘RRR’ turned out to be the second highest grossing film of the year with a worldwide collection of Rs 1130 Cr. Made in typical S.S. Rajamouli fashion, ‘RRR’ is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus based on Kalki’s epic of the same name grabbed third spot at the box office charts this year. A film made at such a grand scale; PS 1 collected Rs 500.8 Cr at the global box office levels. Tracing the history of Chola empire, PS- 1 starred Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan also marked the comeback of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s high-octane drama ‘Vikram’ took the fourth spot with a worldwide collection of Rs 425 Cr. The action-packed drama starred Vijay Sethupathi as the villain while Fahadh Faasil played a cop.

Brahmastra Part 1 – Shiva

Ayan Mukerjee’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ which finally released on September 9 this year grabbed the fifth spot with Rs 413 Cr. The film is the first installment in a planned trilogy and marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ turned out to be surprising blockbuster at the box office. Initially witnessing a slow start, the film took pace due to the word-of-mouth publicity and was hailed for its different and original storyline. Grabbing sixth spot, the film earned Rs 393 Cr at the box office.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s explosive film on the state of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley of Kashmir turned out to be chartbuster film early in the year. The film stands at the 7th position with a worldwide collection of Rs 344 Cr. The film has been the talk of the town ever since its release and stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in prominent roles.

Drishyam 2

Remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ re-ignited the hope that Bollywood films can create wonders at the box office. While the film is still running at the box office, it has grabbed 9th spot at the box office ranking with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 298 Cr. The film is being praised for its brilliant storyline and Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna’s acting skills.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ was a kind of refresher for the audience after the pandemic and thus, was an instant hit at the box office. The sequel to the horror comedy of the same name, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ collected Rs 264 Cr at the box office and stood at Number 8. Apart from Kartik, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles.

Beast

Starring Joseph Vijay in the lead, this Tamil action film stood at the 10th position in box office collections this year with a total of Rs 227 Cr. The film traces Veera Raghavan, an ex-RAW agent, who goes on to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.