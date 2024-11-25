Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824378https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/yeh-kaali-kaali-ankhein-gurmeet-choudhary-shed-10-kilos-for-his-intense-look-know-how-2824378.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GURMEET CHOUDHARY

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Gurmeet Choudhary Shed 10 Kilos For His Intense Look, Know How

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary underwent a remarkable physical and emotional transformation to bring his intense character to life in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2 on Netflix. Read on to find out more.

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Gurmeet Choudhary Shed 10 Kilos For His Intense Look, Know How Pic Credit: Instagram (@Gurmeet Choudhary)

Mumbai: From attending multiple acting workshops to cutting his hair short and following a strict diet to get lean, actor Gurmeet Choudhary did everything for his character in the new season of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.” 

To embody the intense and complex character, Gurmeet underwent rigorous preparation, shedding 10kg through a combination of a strict diet and daily sprints.

Speaking about the experience, Gurmeet shared, “Portraying Guru was both challenging and exhilarating. My director, Siddharth Sengupta, had a clear vision for the character, which required me to prepare extensively.

“I attended multiple acting workshops, cut my long hair short, and followed a strict diet to get lean. To achieve the desired look, I went to Bandra daily for sprinting, eventually losing 10kg.”

 

 

He said that the “entire process was incredibly rewarding, and I’m grateful Siddharth sir believed in me and saw the perfect Guru in me.”

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” is a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series also stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

 

 

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva’s friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It’s a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary’s powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, dropped on November 22 on Netflix.

Gurmeet rose to fame by playing Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, opposite Debina Bonnerjee who played the role of Sita. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” ‘Punar Vivah”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “Nach Baliye 6,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller “Khamoshiyan”.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK