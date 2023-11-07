'Yodha' Release Postponed Again, Sidharth Malhotra Looks Rugged And Raw In New Poster

New Delhi: The posters for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action-packed film, Yodha, are nothing short of thrilling and fans are surely going to get dhamakedar entertainment. Sidharth Malhotra, known for his incredible versatility, has transitioned from a boy-next-door image to a bona fide action hero, and these posters exemplify his transformation.

The poster showcases Sidharth as a fearless hero, standing tall amidst chaos and destruction. It symbolizes the resilience and determination of his character in Yodha. He exudes confidence and intensity, ready to set the screen on fire.

The posters are a testament to the anticipation surrounding Dharma's first action franchise headlined by the actor.

As he prepares to ignite the screen once again, fans are in for an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with heart-pounding action sequences and an extraordinary performance from the actor.