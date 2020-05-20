Your streaming guide for lockdown: From ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ to ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’, get ready to binge-watch these films first day, first show

New Delhi: Some of the most-anticipated films across all genres are getting ready for a release on Amazon Prime Video amid the nationwide lockdown. This happens just at the right time when we have no where to go, no shows or films to watch. Amazon India announced earlier this week that seven big films will premiere on the OTT platform much to the excitement of the audience.

The films that are set for a release are – ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’, ‘Penguin’, ‘Law’, ‘French Biryani’ and ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’.

Out of the seven films, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vidya Balan’s ‘Shakuntala Devi’ are Bollywood projects.

‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ is a Tamil film starring Jyothika. ‘Penguin’, headlined by Keerthy Suresh, will have a Tamil and Telugu release. Meanwhile, ‘Law’ and ‘French Biryani’ are Kannada film and ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ is Malayalam.

The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide. Their theatrical releases were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark your calendars, folks. Here’s when these films will release:

‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Shoojit Sircar's ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is the first major Bollywood film to opt for a straight to digital release amid the pandemic. The film will premiere on June 12.

‘Shakuntala Devi’

It is a biopic on mathematician Shakuntala Devi, played by Vidya. The release date is yet to be announced but ‘Shakuntala Devi’ will exclusively premiere on the digital platform this June. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

‘Ponmagal Vandhal’

Starring Jyothika, ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ is a legal drama. It is written and directed by JJ Fredrick and co-produced by her superstar husband Suriya. ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ will release on May 29.

‘Penguin’

Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Penguin’ premiers of June 19. It will release in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously. ‘Penguin’ is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic.

‘Law’

Kannada film ‘Law’, starring Ragini Chandran and Siri Prahlad, is written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar. It releases on June 26.

‘French Biryani’

‘French Biryani’, another Kannada film, featuring actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as leads, has been given the July 24 slot for its release.

‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’

The release date of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya’s ‘Soofiyum Sujatayum’ has not been fixed yet. It is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu.

