Youtuber recreates Prabhas' Adipurush VFX scene, netizens can't keep calm, says 'Rs 500 cr is waste'

NEW DELHI: The criticism around Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' doesn't seem to die anytime soon. The Om Raut directorial has been getting trolled every time another movie with better VFX drops in. Recently, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's werewolf drama 'Bhediya' arrived in theatres and netizens started drawing comparisons over VFX with 'Adipurush', and slamming the makers for the poor VFX work.

Adipurush received a lot of negative reviews and criticism after the makers unveiled the first official teaser of the film. As per viewers, the VFX and visual effects appeared to be amateurish, given the movie is one of the most-awaited upcoming films and has been produced on a mega-budget.

'Adipurush' was once again in the spotlight after a Youtuber recreated an underwater scene from the teaser featuring lead actor Prabhas. He explained the process of how he recreated the entire scene and shared the steps to make a 3D version of himself. After watching his video, netizens couldn't keep calm and hailed his work. Some of them even felt that his work was far better than what the makers offered in the teaser of the Rs 500-crore film.

One user commented, "What a waste of Rs 500 cr"



"Your's is pretty close to 500cr VFX...! Amazing man wanna see you in films," another one wrote.



"Ek YouTuber hi aadipurush ki puri Vfx team se acha kaam kar leta hai," read another comment.



"Kitne cr. lage vai ise banane mein?!" one user wrote.

Speaking of 'Adipurush', the makers recently announced that the film, which was initially scheduled for release in January 2023, will now arrive in theatres on June 16, 2023.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming epic mythological film based on Ramayan. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. 'Adipurush' is said to be based on a huge budget. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it has been budgeted at over Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in India ever made.