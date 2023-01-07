topStoriesenglish
YRF to unveil its 'spy universe' logo along with Pathaan trailer? Here's what we know

A buzz has been created over social media where the newly launched logo of 'YRF Spy Universe' is going viral. The list of Aditya Chopra's spy universe series include: Tiger and War franchises. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Pathaan' is one of the most awaited movies of 2023 starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
  • The film is already in controversies but fans cannot wait anymore to experience the magic of SRK on the big screens, again after 5 long years.
  • Ahead of its trailer release, YRF dropped a bomb and announced the YRF Spy Thriller series today.

Trending Photos

Keeping in mind the social media buzz, it is pretty clear that in the 'Pathaan' trailer, YRF will be unveiling its new 'spy universe' logo. It will also be featured in 'Tiger 3' and all other films of this craftily built universe going forward. 

The much-awaited trailer of the most awaited film, Pathaan, is set to be unveiled on social media on January 10th. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' will also be part of YRF Spy Universe and will release on Diwali 2023. Salman will also have a cameo in 'Pathaan', in which he will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise.

