Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796551https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/yudhra-box-office-collection-day-1-siddhant-chaturvedi-starrer-bags-rs-4-52-crores-2796551.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
YUDHRA

'Yudhra' Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Earns Rs. 4.52 Crores

Action entertainer 'Yudhra', starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and directed by Ravi Udyawar, had a strong opening day at the box office, showcasing its appeal to audiences.

|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Yudhra' Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Earns Rs. 4.52 Crores (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Action entertainer "Yudhra", headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi, collected Rs 4.52 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

"Yudhra", directed by Ravi Udyawar of "Mom" fame and also starring Malavika Mohanan in her Bollywood debut, was released in theatres across the country on Friday.

The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

"Its never-before-seen action sequences have captivated audiences, resulting in an impressive opening at the box office with a whopping Rs 4.52 crore," the makers said in a press note.

"Yudhra" features Chaturvedi as the titular character, a man with anger issues, who goes undercover to bring down the powerful drug syndicate headed by Firoz and his son Shafiq.

The film is written by Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. The cast also includes Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed